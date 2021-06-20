Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

Vaughn proved that his face contusion wasn't an issue after reaching base three times Saturday, including a solo home run off Framber Valdez in the seventh inning. The rookie hasn't been a very consistent hitter this season batting .236, but his role has increased due to multiple injuries to teammates. He will likely get better with experience as he has shown the ability to get on base multiple times in three of his last five games.