Vaughn went 2-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

The first baseman crossed the plate all four times he got on base in a true team effort from the White Sox. Vaughn is still looking for his first homer of 2023, but he's batting .276 (8-for-29) through eight games with four doubles, five runs and seven RBI, and he boasts a .432 OBP thanks to an impressive 6:5 BB:K. It's only a matter of time before the 25-year-old puts one over the fence.