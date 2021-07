Vaughn entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and singled in his lone plate appearance during a 9-5 win over the Twins.

The Twins grabbed the lead in the top half of the eighth inning, but it was short-lived as Vaughn, pinch-hitting for Seby Zavala, plated Adam Engel with the tying run before the White Sox tacked on four more scores in the frame. It was just Vaughn's second hit in 18 at-bats since returning from the All-Star break.