Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Vaughn tormented Boston starter Michael Wacha early in the contest, accounting for all five runs the hurler allowed with a bases-clearing double in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. This was the third time on the season that Vaughn has driven in four or more runs in a game, but he's compiled only six RBI across his other 25 games. He's been effective at getting on base, however, sporting a .292/.349/.500 slash line across 106 plate appearances.