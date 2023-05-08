Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

In his first three-hit game of the season, Vaughn was one of six White Sox with multiple RBI in the 17-run outburst Sunday. On top of his three hits, including a two-run triple in the second inning, he also tacked on an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth. Vaughn boosted his slash line to .248/.347/.419 with 15 extra-base hits and 24 RBI through 34 games.