Vaughn went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Angels.
Vaughn had gone 13 games without a double, though he had four home runs in that span. The 25-year-old's three-run double in the fourth inning blew things open for the White Sox. Vaughn is up to a .247/.329/.447 slash line with 12 homers, 49 RBI, 37 runs scored, 21 doubles and no stolen bases through 80 contests this season.
