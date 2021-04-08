Vaughn entered Wednesday's game in the sixth inning after left fielder Billy Hamilton was removed due to a hamstring injury. He went 1-for-2 in an 8-4 loss to the Mariners.

The White Sox have been hit with a spate of injuries that have thinned the corps in left field, opening up at-bats for Vaughn as an outfielder and potentially giving him position eligibility there. Adam Engel (hamstring) is already on the injured list. He was joined by shortstop Tim Anderson (hamstring), which means the multi-positional Leury Garcia will be needed in the infield. And now Hamilton is sidelined, although the severity of the injury is not known.