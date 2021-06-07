Vaughn started at first base for the resting Jose Abreu and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-0 win over Detroit.

Vaughn started at first base for the fifth time this season. Leading up to the regular season, he was expected to be the primary designated hitter, but an injury to Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) created a need in left field, which is where the bulk of his playing time has come and that should continue to be the case. A new wrinkle, however, is that Adam Engel was finally activated off the injured list Sunday, which could cause some playing time adjustments in the outfield, Vaughn, Engel, Leury Garcia and Billy Hamilton (oblique) all are in need of at-bats.