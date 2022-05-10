Vaughn (hand) is scheduled to report to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Vaughn recently received a cortisone shot for the bruised right hand that resulted in his placement on the 10-day injured list last week, and the injection apparently had the desired effect. Manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn will play a couple games in Charlotte, and if all goes well, he could come off the IL as soon as Friday.