White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Heads to White Sox at No. 3 overall
The White Sox have selected Vaughn with the third overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
The fact that Vaughn was drafted this high as a 6-foot R/R college first baseman speaks volumes about his offensive upside. The Golden Bear has top-of-the-scale power to all fields, doing damage with whatever pitchers give him. Vaughn also has a great eye at the plate, walking significantly more than he struck out for the second year in a row (18:44 K:BB in 2018, 32:58 K:BB in 2019). The expectation from evaluators is that Vaughn will have a 60-grade hit tool and at least 70-grade power. The amount of MLB hitters who have that combination of hit and power is a very short list, and all of those players go in the first few rounds of mixed-league drafts. He isn't a plus defender at first base, but he is good enough to stick there. Vaughn is a good bet to be the first position player from this class to reach the majors.
