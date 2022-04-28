Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI Wednesday against the Royals.

Vaughn did the majority of his damage on a three-run homer in the seventh inning, his fourth long ball of the season. Four frames earlier he had recorded an RBI double. Vaughn entered the game with at least one hit in three of his last four games, though this was his first multi-knock effort since April 13. Through 52 plate appearances, Vaughn is hitting .298/.365/.617, and he should be locked into near everyday playing time in the absence of Eloy Jimenez (hamstring).