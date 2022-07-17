Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in an 11-0 victory Sunday in Minnesota.

Vaughn drove in two with a double in the fifth and tacked on a solo homer in the seventh off reliever Joe Smith. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game and he is 9-for-17 with two homers and nine RBI in those contests. The recent offensive outburst has pushed his batting average over .300 as he heads into the All-Star break with a .301/.350/.470 line and 10 homers in 72 games.