Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 victory over Baltimore.

Vaughn took Kyle Gibson deep in his first at-bat, driving home Eloy Jimenez to bring the White Sox back within two runs of Baltimore. But the 25-year-old first baseman wasn't done there, driving home Jimenez yet again on a double in the very next inning to put Chicago on top 6-4. The home run was Vaughn's fourth this month and he's now recorded multiple hits in five of his last nine starts. On the downside, he's also drawn just two walks in August while striking out 23 times.