Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in an 8-2 win Sunday in Texas.

Vaughn hit a two-run homer in the third and added singles in the sixth and eighth innings. It was his fourth multi-hit game in seven appearances in August and he's 11-for-26 with three extra-base hits and two walks in that span. The 24-year-old now has 11 homers and a .298/.349/.464 line in 86 games and has set career-highs in hits and RBI.