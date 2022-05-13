Vaughn (hand) went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two walks and three runs scored in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Vaughn made the second appearance of his rehab stint Thursday and went yard in the first and fifth innings. He also started in right field -- he served as designated hitter in his first game -- a sign that he is moving closer to a return from the injured list. Vaughn is eligible to be activated at any time, though the club could opt to have him play a few more games with Charlotte.