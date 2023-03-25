Vaughn (back) appeared in another minor-league game Saturday and hopes to return to the big-league lineup Monday against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Vaughn has been dealing with lower-back soreness for over a week, but he's trending in the right direction. He served as the designated hitter in Friday's minor-league contest and will play the field Saturday. If he does indeed play Monday and gets through the game without issues, he should be good to go for Opening Day.