Vaughn (back) appeared in another minor-league game Saturday and hopes to return to the big-league lineup Monday against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Vaughn has been dealing with lower-back soreness for over a week, but he's trending in the right direction. He served as the designated hitter in Friday's minor-league contest and will play the field Saturday. If he does indeed play Monday and gets through the game without issues, he should be good to go for Opening Day.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Playing in minor-league game•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Nearing return to swinging•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Dealing with lower back soreness•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Dealing with general soreness•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Hitting well in spring•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Day off Tuesday•