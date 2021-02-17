General manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that Vaughn is "very much in the mix" to make the Opening Day roster, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Vaughn is one of the top prospects for Chicago, and he was invited to major-league spring training ahead of the 2021 season. The 22-year-old has appeared in just 55 minor-league games, slashing .278/.384/.449 with six home runs and 36 RBI. Hahn has said that he's a viable option at designated hitter in 2021. He stated that there wouldn't have been much doubt regarding his major-league readiness if there had been a minor-league season in 2020, and he offered optimism that he could make the club to begin the 2021 campaign.