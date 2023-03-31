White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Vaughn is merely resting Friday night against the Astros, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Vaughn dealt with minor back tightness toward the end of spring training and the White Sox don't want to push him too hard out of the gate. He should be a regular presence at first base throughout the 2023 campaign, health permitting. Gavin Sheets is covering first and batting sixth Friday at Houston.