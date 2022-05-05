Vaughn was placed on the injured list with a bruised right hand Thursday.

Vaughn hasn't played since last Friday after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, but his injured list assignment can only be backdated by three days. He'll now miss at least one more week. AJ Pollock should continue to start in left field in his absence, with Gavin Sheets and Adam Engel splitting time in right field. Danny Mendick was activated to take his place on the roster.