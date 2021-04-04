Vaughn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
He'll be sitting for the second time in the four-game series while the White Sox hand a start to Billy Hamilton in left field and the hot-hitting Yermin Mercedes at designated hitter. Vaughn is still looking for his first hit after going 0-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts over his first two big-league games.
