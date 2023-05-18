Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.
Vaughn went 0-for-12 over the weekend against Houston, and he's taking out his frustrations on Cleveland by opening this series 3-for-8 with two RBI. The 25-year-old is up to five homers, 31 RBI, 19 runs scored, 13 doubles, a triple and a .242/.330/.424 slash line through 43 contests. He continues to see a starting role at first base.
