Vaughn (back) said he feels better after playing catch and fielding grounders Sunday, and he expects to return to swinging within the next couple days, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol indicated Saturday the slugger will be out at least a few more days due to lower-back soreness, and there doesn't appear to be a rush to get him back into game action. There's just under two weeks before Opening Day, and Vaughn also said he could hit off a pitching machine at the end of camp if he needs additional reps at that point. His outlook for the start of the season will remain up in the air at least until he returns to full baseball activities.