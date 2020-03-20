Play

Vaughn batted .304/.448/.522 with three extra-base hits and five RBI over 23 spring at-bats.

Vaughn showed off his advanced bat and plate discipline during the Cactus League. The 21-year-old first baseman projects to hit for average and power while working counts and getting on base at healthy clips. Jose Abreu at first base and Edwin Encarnacion at DH are blocking Vaughn in 2020, but Chicago's first-round pick in the 2019 draft could be around in September and the postseason, should the White Sox qualify. A 2021 placement in Chicago seems likely.

More News
Our Latest Stories