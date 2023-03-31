Vaughn is not in the White Sox starting lineup Friday against the Astros.

Gavin Sheets, a left-handed hitter, will start at first base and bat sixth against Houston right-hander Cristian Javier. The right-handed-hitting Vaughn will ride the pine, with Eloy Jimenez serving as the DH and cleanup man. Vaughn should be Chicago's primary first baseman throughout the 2023 season, but he might sit here and there versus tougher righties.