Vaughn isn't starting Monday against the Guardians.
Vaughn returned to the lineup Saturday and went 1-for-8 with a double, two runs and a strikeout over the last two games. Eloy Jimenez is serving as the designated hitter while AJ Pollock starts in left field Monday.
