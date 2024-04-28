site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vaughn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Vaughn started the past six games but will head to the bench Sunday after going 5-for-24 during that stretch. Gavin Sheets will shift to first base while Robbie Grossman starts in right field.
