Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Vaughn went 7-for-17 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts over the last four games and will get a rare day off Wednesday. AJ Pollock will start in left field while Jake Burger serves as the designated hitter.
