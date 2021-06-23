Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Vaughn went 0-for-8 with a strikeout across the last two games, and he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. Luis Gonzalez will start in left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Cranks sixth home run•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Won't miss time•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Exits with facial contusion•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Tallies three hits•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Sitting again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Out of Saturday's lineup•