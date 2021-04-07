Vaughn went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

It was a night to remember for Vaughn as he finally was able to connect on a fastball for a double in the right-centerfield gap for his first career major league hit. The 22-year-old prospect made hard contact all night and showed discipline at the plate while drawing two walks. He also had a ball clang off his glove, which was ruled a double, contributing to a three-run third inning for Seattle. It's possible he takes a seat Wednesday against right-hander Justin Dunn after starting in back-to-back games but he definitely shook off some jitters after starting the season 0-for-9.