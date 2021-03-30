Vaughn has made the White Sox's Opening Day roster as expected, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It's possible the White Sox considered playing service-time games with Vaughn at some point, but they'll need all the offense they can get from the start of the season if they're to achieve their goals this year with Eloy Jimenez expected to miss most of the season with a pectoral injury. Vaughn may even fill in for Jimenez in left field despite the fact that he's spent the entirety of his professional career at first base.
