Vaughn is absent from the lineup Sunday versus the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets will start at first base and bat seventh as Eloy Jimenez fills the DH role and hits cleanup. Vaughn went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Chicago's loss to Detroit on Saturday.
