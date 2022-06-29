Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Vaughn went just 1-for-18 with a double, two runs and two RBI over the last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since June 8. Gavin Sheets is serving as the designated hitter while Leury Garcia starts in right field.
