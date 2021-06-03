Vaughn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. "Andrew is currently asymptomatic and our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster," general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.

Hahn said that no other players are affected at this time. Vaughn missed Monday's doubleheader due to allergies, but he he returned to action Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Gavin Sheets was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move while Jake Lamb draws the start in left field.