Vaughn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. "Andrew is currently asymptomatic and our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster," general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.
Hahn said that no other players are affected at this time. Vaughn missed Monday's doubleheader due to allergies, but he he returned to action Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Gavin Sheets was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move while Jake Lamb draws the start in left field.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Back in lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Dealing with allergies•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Sits in both halves of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Out of lineup for Game 1•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Developing dramatic flair•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Swats game-tying homer•