Vaughn is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Vaughn started in right field during the matinee and went 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout. AJ Pollock will take over in the field and bat leadoff in the nightcap.
