Vaughn isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Vaughn has gone 1-for-14 with a double and two strikeouts across his last four appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jake Lamb will start in left field and bat sixth.
