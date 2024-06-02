Vaughn (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Vaughn will be on the bench for a third game in a row with a sprained left ring finger. The White Sox continue to view Vaughn as day-to-day, and with a team off day Monday, Vaughn could be ready to go for the start of the team's two-game series with the Cubs on Tuesday. Gavin Sheets will fill in at first base for Vaughn on Sunday.
