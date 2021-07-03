Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over Detroit.

Vaughn's first hit of the game came in the seventh inning when he doubled and scored on a Danny Mendick sacrifice fly. The 23-year-old Vaughn added a solo shot as part of Chicago's five-run ninth inning. He's gone 8-for-13 with two homers, five RBI and six runs scored across his last four games. The sudden surge lifted his slash line to .246/.317/.436 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 34 runs scored and a stolen bases through 240 plate appearances. He's seen everyday action in left field since Jake Lamb (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list.