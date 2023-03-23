Vaughn (back) will play in a minor-league game Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Vaughn will be able to take as many at-bats as he needs in a controlled setting. Assuming it goes well, the first baseman figures to be able to play in a Cactus League contest next. Vaughn has been dealing with lower-back soreness for the last week but should be ready for Opening Day as long as he can avoid setbacks.
