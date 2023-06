Vaughn went 1-for-3 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's loss to Miami.

Vaughn provided the White Sox with their lone run of the contest with a leadoff bomb in the bottom of the fourth inning, snapping an 0-for-14 skid at the plate spanning over his last five games. The home run was his eighth of the season and first since May 29 against the Angels. It was also his first game with an RBI this month as the first baseman is now hitting just .136 in June.