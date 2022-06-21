Vaughn went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a victory versus the Blue Jays on Monday.

Vaughn didn't waste any time making his mark on the contest, belting a run-scoring double in the first inning. He followed with three additional hits, including a solo homer in the fourth. This was Vaughn's third four-hit performance of the campaign, and he slashing an impressive .389/.444/.500 with 10 runs, nine RBI and an 8:10 BB:K over 17 games in June.