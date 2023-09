Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday in a loss to the Twins.

Vaughn kept the White Sox from getting shut out with his two-run blast to left field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his 20th of the campaign, marking the first time he has reached that number in three seasons as a major-leaguer. Vaughn has added a career-high 63 runs and needs just one more RBI to tie the career-best mark of 76 he established last year.