Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Royals.

Vaughn hit his first major-league triple and scored in the first inning to give the White Sox their first run. The 24-year-old also scored on a Jose Abreu home run after singling in the sixth. Vaughn slumped a bit in July, hitting .242 in 23 games last month, but he's already racked up five hits in two games to begin August. He's slashing .296/.346/.462 with 10 homers, 49 RBI, 41 runs scored and 20 doubles through 344 plate appearances.