Vaughn (hand) received a cortisone injection in the area of his right wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Vaughn landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after missing five games with a bruised right hand, and he's now received a cortisone shot to address the swelling. The 24-year-old is eligible to be activated May 12, though it remains unclear if he'll be ready to return at that point. Adam Engel should continue to see more playing time in Vaughn's absence, though he's not in the lineup Friday.