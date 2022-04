Vaughn is starting in left field and batting second Friday against the Angels, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Although Luis Robert is back in the lineup Friday, manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn has earned the right to stay in the No. 2 spot for now after he hit .286 with two homers, two doubles, six RBI and two runs over the last six games. As long as Vaughn remains effective, he's the favorite to stick in the second spot in the lineup.