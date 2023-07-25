Vaughn (foot) is starting at first base and batting sixth in his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vaughn has been dealing with a bruised left foot which kept him out of action for a week. He's feeling well enough to give it a go in this one, though, versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the cross-town rival Cubs.
