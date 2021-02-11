Vaughn received an invitation to major-league camp Thursday.
Vaughn is still just 22 years old and has a mere 55 professional games under his belt, but he's an advanced hitter whose big-league debut may not be far off. Under ordinary circumstances, he probably would have spent last year in the upper minors and could have even pushed for a callup with some strong performances, but the canceled minor-league season robbed him of that opportunity. While he may not be given serious consideration for an Opening Day spot, he could be with the team fairly early in the season if he looks good in camp and in the minors.
