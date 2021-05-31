Vaughn is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Cleveland.

Vaughn didn't appear in the first game of the twin bill -- an 8-6 White Sox win -- either, but the team has yet to suggest his absence from the lineup for the nightcap is related to an injury. Jake Lamb will pick up another start in left field in Game 2 in place of Vaughn, who is slashing .226/.318/.391 on the season.