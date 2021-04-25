Vaughn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
He'll be taking a seat after starting each of the last three games in left field while recording four hits -- all singles -- across 10 at-bats. Leury Garcia will fill in for Vaughn, who has yet to hit his first MLB home run but is reaching base at a .356 clip this season.
