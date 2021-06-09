Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Toronto.
Vaughn put the White Sox on the board in the seventh inning, driving a solo shot to right field. He added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the following frame. The rookie has been a mild disappointment with a .230/.312/.412 slash line on the season.
