Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Vaughn did all he could in this one, tying the game in the seventh inning with an RBI walk before knotting the game up in the 10th inning with a sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old quietly had an impressive month of June, batting .337 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored in 25 games played.